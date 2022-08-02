Woman finds kittens abandoned on side of road in Southington

Conn. (WFSB) - People abandoning their pets is a growing problem in Connecticut.

Six kittens were found on the side of the road in Southington on Monday. The Southington community is now looking for answers.

“My first thing was, did we just drive by kittens?” says Tara Kassey.

Kassey says she was coming home from shopping with her mom and daughter when they saw a bunch of kittens jump out from the woods.

Kassey says she noticed something alarming about the kittens; they were clearly being taken care of.

“They didn’t have flees, they didn’t have tics, they weren’t dirty, they weren’t mangy, they were friendly. I mean I sat on the floor, and they just climbed on top of me,” says Kassey.

This isn’t the only time this has happened. Last week in Waterford someone dropped a cat by a dumpster off Boston Post Road.

“This is a horrific and abandoning animal in Connecticut seems to have become an epidemic,” says Zilla Cannamela, the president of Desmond’s Army Animal Advocates.

Cannamela says there is a surplus of animals likely caused by a suspension of spay and neuter surgeries early in the pandemic. She says now there is a lot of help to get pets fixed.

“There’s a mobile clinic called Team. It’s very low cost and they travel the state. You just have to make an appointment with them,” says Cannamela.

If you do find dogs or cats abandoned, Cannamela recommends contacting your local animal control officer, or look up Connecticut rescues on Facebook.

“I want to say I got 4 messages just from people who wanted to take a kitten home. They said if you can’t get them in somewhere, I’ll take one so why the people just didn’t advertise. Free kittens or anything I don’t know. Just here, of all places to dump them.” Says Kassey.

Desmond’s Army is offering a $1,5000 reward for information leading to a possible arrest.

