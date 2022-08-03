ANSWER DESK: Is Hartford seeing more violence so far this year?

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford’s homicide total this year now up to 23 after a man was killed this week.

People are fed up, and activists want answers.

They believe crime has gone up, but Eyewitness News is getting them the answers.

Nine people have been shot in Hartford in the last three days.

When comparing last year’s crime numbers to this year, they’re extremely similar.

“I’m sure it bothers everyone. No one wants to hear a number that high,” said Elizabeth Annitto, of Hartford.

Annitto can’t believe what we’re telling her, but it’s true.

23 people have been killed in Hartford this year.

“I definitely think it’s concerning. It’s high,” she said.

Annitto figures crime must be going up in the capital city.

But just look at the numbers.

It’s the same amount of homicides as last year, from January to August 3: 23.

Shootings are down just a little with 87 so far this year. There were 95 from January to August in 2021.

It concerns activist Cornell Lewis too. He believes it’s been a summer shooting spree in Hartford.

A 23-year-old man was killed on winter street this week.

Two others were shot.

On July 4th there was another murder. The victim was a 22-year-old woman

Back in June 3 people were killed on Franklin Avenue.

There were also 5 shootings in one weekend last month.

Police said seven people were hit. Thankfully no one died in that incident.

“We notice there’s a lot of chatter back and forth between different groups and that often leads to gun play and violence,” said Lewis.

That’s what Hartford police are noticing too.

Officers said victims often stay quiet, hurting investigations.

“If things are heating up or there’s disputes if you know there’s going to be a gun involved in a situation we ask that you call us so we can get there and try to prevent something from happening,” said Lt. Aaron Boisvert with Hartford police.

Lewis is speaking directly to the community.

“You can put an end to this cycle of violence,” he said.

The city is on pace with last year’s homicide numbers.

34 people were killed in Hartford last year.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.