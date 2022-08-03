Great Day CT
Connecticut town runs four-day work week pilot program

The town of Vernon is testing a four-day work week.
By Christian Colón and Olivia Kalentek
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - Have you ever wanted a job that’s off on Fridays? One town in Connecticut has had that schedule for months.

The town of Vernon kicked off this pilot program two months ago for their government employees. While they are only working three days a week, they extended their hours to make up for the lost time.

Town officials say they can offer more service hours to their residents through this program.

They are also testing to see what their employees think about working four days a week.

“In order to stay competitive, we looked at what the labor workforce is demanding, and we noticed very quickly that quality of life is becoming a more important factor for prospective employees,” says Michael J. Purcaro the town’s administrator.

One employee says she likes the four-day work week.

“It’s been great especially over the summer months since you can take extended trips if you want and be with your family. I’m very much enjoying it,” says Youth Services Program Director Michelle Hill.

This program is not a permanent change, but it could be. Officials say that when it comes time to decide, they will see how the new hours area impacting residents, and if workers stay on the job.

