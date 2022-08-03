Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones faces trials in both CT and TX

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting families continue to seek justice in their lawsuits against a well-known conspiracy theorist.

They are suing Infowars host Alex Jones in both Connecticut and Texas.

The defamation trial in Waterbury is in a relatively straightforward stage. Jury selection is slated to continue Wednesday.

The lawsuit in Texas, however, spiraled out of control on Tuesday.

The judge presiding over that trial excoriated Jones for continuing to lie on the stand about the Sandy Hook families. He’s being sued in Austin, TX for $150 million by Scarlett Lewis and Neil Heslin, the parents of Jesse Lewis, who was killed at the Sandy Hook Elementary School when he was 6 years old.

After the shooting, Jones said the incident was staged.

He later retracted the claim and said a “form of psychosis” caused him to make false comments.

Tuesday, Scarlett Lewis accused Jones of making her life miserable while Jones continued to deny responsibility.

“It was frightening,” Scarlett Lewis said. “You didn’t know what to expect. You didn’t know what they were going to do. They would show up at different places, make outlandish allegations and accusations and threats.”

Heslin said in court that Jones made his life “a living hell.”

“People have said that I personally are coming after them and try and hurt them and I question every big event and a lot of times it turns out that we have not been told the truth,” Jones argued.

Jones has also been accused by many of the Sandy Hook families of using bankruptcy laws to avoid paying up in the defamation suits.

