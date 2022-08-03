Convicted felon accused of firing shots at a vehicle full of people in Meriden

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A convicted felon fired a handgun at a vehicle full of people, which included a baby, in Meriden on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Shanice Perez, 23, was charged with violating a protective order, criminal possession of a firearm, breach of peace, criminal attempt at first-degree assault, risk of injury to a minor, criminal use of a firearm, and three counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.

Meriden police said they responded to the area of West Main and North First streets for a report of shots fired.

Officers found a 9mm shell casing at the location.

Police said they determined that the incident was a case of domestic violence.

They said it appeared that Perez was running after a person on West Main Street. Police said a full no contact protective order was in place against Perez.

As the victim entered a vehicle, they said Perez fired a round at the car as it drove away.

Police said inside of the vehicle was an infant and three adults.

The suspect then ran west on West Main Street and was caught a short time later near her residence by officers. A search warrant of Perez’s home led to the discovery of three 9mm bullets and a firearm holster.

Police said Perez is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

The firearm that was used in this incident was not recovered.

It is believed that Perez hid the firearm or passed if off to somebody in the area.

Police called the recovery of the firearm critically important to public safety.

An extensive search of the area with a K9 unit, but they said the efforts were unsuccessful.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.