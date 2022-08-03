CRIME TRACKER: Waterbury gets $1 million in public safety funding

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - The city of Waterbury recently received $1 million from the state, and it’s all going towards public safety.

Waterbury Police are looking to increase the number of camera feeds they have in their real-time crime center.

“The addition of these extra cameras in areas that are impacted by violence right now are certainly going to help,” says Waterbury Police Chief Ferando Spagnolo.

The center’s cameras have helped solved two recent cases. One was the shooting of 18-year-old William Beltran, the other was the hit-and-run of 58-year-old Daryl Hammond.

The $1 million is also going towards buying removable speedbumps to slow down drivers.

State Representative Michael DiGiovancarlo, a Waterbury Police officer, and a Board of Alderman member said the city state delegation helped secure these funds.

“As far as attacking crime, we thought it’d be in the best interest of the whole Waterbury delegation. We came up with a package that the governor and whole Speaker Ritter supported,” says DiGiovancarlo.

At a time when the city is experiencing a rise in violent crime, Governor Lamont says the improvements that are coming from this funding are critical to fighting crime.

“If you’re ever thinking of committing a crime, I would not come here man. We can see you, we will find you, we will catch you, we will hold you accountable,” says Lamont.

Chief Spagnolo says the department got a mobile National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN) machine. NIBIN is a database that is used to analyze bullets found at crime scenes.

