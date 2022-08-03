Great Day CT
DEEP: Wadsworth Falls swimming area closes after test shows high bacteria levels

Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middlefield. (file)
Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middlefield. (file)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The swimming area of Wadsworth Falls State Park is closed after a water test showed high levels of bacteria in the water.

According to a representative from DEEP, the area will be shut down until another test for bacteria levels is done.

DEEP’s representative stressed that swimmers are not allowed to go to the water.

