DEEP: Wadsworth Falls swimming area closes after test shows high bacteria levels
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The swimming area of Wadsworth Falls State Park is closed after a water test showed high levels of bacteria in the water.
According to a representative from DEEP, the area will be shut down until another test for bacteria levels is done.
DEEP’s representative stressed that swimmers are not allowed to go to the water.
Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.