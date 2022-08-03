EARLY WARNING WEATHER: Heat advisory issued for Thursday, record-breaking temps possible

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Record-breaking temperatures are possible on Thursday.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the entire state for both Thursday and Friday.

Channel 3 also issued an Early Warning Weather Alert for the dangerous combination of heat and humidity on both days.

“Under a mostly sunny sky it gets hotter, with temperatures hitting the mid to upper 90s Thursday,” said meteorologist Scot Haney.

For Aug. 4 in the Hartford area, the record high temperature is 96.

“That will likely be broken, we’re currently forecasting 98,” Haney said. “Touching 100 is not out of the realm of possibility.”

For Bridgeport, the record is 93 from 1995.

“This one could be close,” Haney said. “Regardless, and factoring in the humidity that returns with a vengeance, heat index values should reach 100-105!”

Friday looked to be more of the same, though a few degrees cooler thanks to some clouds that will overspread the region.

“While it may not be as hot Friday, the humidity will be higher, so heat index values again could go as high as 105,” Haney said.

Gov. Ned Lamont enacted Connecticut’s extreme hot weather protocol, which allows state and local agencies to work together to get vulnerable people out of the heat. Anyone in need of a cooling center can dial 2-1-1 or head to 211ct.org and the United Way can help find a location.

Late day storms are also possible on Friday. Any that develop could include heavy rain.

The oppressive humidity is expected to carry into the weekend.

