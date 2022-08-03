East Hartford woman reported missing

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Silver Alert was issued for a missing woman from East Hartford.

State police said 26-year-old Glorimari Machicote was last seen on July 26.

Troopers described her as standing 5′4″ tall and weighing 165 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Machicote was last seen wearing a white and pink hoody with gray shorts.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact East Hartford police at 860-528-4401.

