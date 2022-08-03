Great Day CT
Firefighters battle fire on Hartford’s Albany Avenue

Crews responded to a fire on Albany Avenue in Hartford the morning of Aug. 3.
Crews responded to a fire on Albany Avenue in Hartford the morning of Aug. 3.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Fire crews were called to a fire in Hartford on Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported on Albany Avenue at a multi-family home.

The fire appeared to be focused on the second and third floors.

No serious injuries were reported and no one was home at the time.

No other details have been released.

Channel 3 has a crew on the way to the scene.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

