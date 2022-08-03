Firefighters battle fire on Hartford’s Albany Avenue

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Fire crews were called to a fire in Hartford on Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported on Albany Avenue at a multi-family home.

The fire appeared to be focused on the second and third floors.

No serious injuries were reported and no one was home at the time.

No other details have been released.

Channel 3 has a crew on the way to the scene.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.