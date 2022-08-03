Maritza bond runs for Secretary of the State

Conn. (WFSB) - Two Democrats and two Republicans are looking to fill the Secretary of the State’s seat.

Maritza Bond is currently the Director of Health for New Haven. Bond was the first Hispanic woman to become a health director in Connecticut.

“My career has been devoted to public health due to being raised in an urban community by my aunt and uncle,” says Bond.

Bond was not the endorsed candidate at the convention, but she did get enough votes to face off in a primary.

Bond says she is a strong supporter of giving people more ways to vote.

“We saw that absentee ballots worked. We had the highest voter turnout I the midst of the pandemic. Now I want to be able to further expand access to voting with early voting and expansion of absentee ballots,” says Bond.

She says she’s also concerned about the large numbers of retirees from the state workforce and wants to make sure there are enough people to run elections.

Bond will face off against Democrat Stephanie Thomas in the August 9th primary.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.