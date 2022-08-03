People head to CT parks and beaches to beat the heat Wednesday

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - The beach has been packed all day Wednesday.

But first, Eyewitness News stopped by the Brownstown Quarry in Portland.

“It’s really fun, you can do whatever you want. There are a lot of options. And there’s a lot of people that you can meet too,” said Sophia Badolato of New Britain.

The quarry is quickly becoming a New England favorite.

Due to post pandemic restrictions, you better get online quickly and buy in advance.

“Can I get a ticket. I didn’t buy enough can you help me. And we really have to be strict. We will turn people away today for this weekend and I wouldn’t be surprised if we are sold out for the rest of month in the next week or two,” said Tom Loring, Director of Guest Services.

The Hallmark has been around forever.

Through hot summer after hot summer the crew has learned to adapt in a building without central air. A new member brings some needed relief.

“Walter is the newest addition to the crew. And the most member. It’s a nice way to cool off in front of the AC,” said Paul McComiskey, Chef at the Hallmark.

If you can’t be best buds with Walter, Elle has a way of getting close to becoming frozen.

“My secret cooling off spot is when there are no customers, we go into the walk-in freezer to deeply cool off,” said Elle Meyers.

A lot of people are cooling off at the beach in New London.

The beach at Ocean State Park is popular place to cool off, even among those from out of state.

“This is just the beach that is closest so I come here all the time,” said Lilly Hakala of Wilbraham, Massachusetts.

“Yeah it’s nice there were a lot of jelly fish and fish in the water though,” said Elizabeth Kelleher of Springfield, Massachusetts.

“Just close to home just wanted to be close and more comfortable and I have the day off,” said Pedro Reyes III of Chicopee, Mass.

Another water activity Eyewitness News found Wednesday was in Old Lyme at the Black Hall Outfitters Marina. Staying cool on or in the water doesn’t have to be fancy or even far out. It’s a great time to be with your buddies.

“We have a place down here and a boat. We had some of my friends over for my birthday,” said Adam Brocki of Farmington.

