State, Torrington police work together to make drugs and weapon arrest

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut State Police and Torrington Police worked together to arrest a man on drugs and weapons charges.

Authorities said they made the arrest after an investigation into the distribution of heroin/fentanyl and crack cocaine.

Detectives with the State Police Statewide Narcotics Task Force, along with the help of the State Police Statewide Firearms Trafficking Task Force and the Torrington Police Detective Bureau, executed a search warrant Tuesday afternoon at a residence on Holley Place in Torrington.

Police said Bryan Gladding, 34, of Torrington, was taken into custody.

“Gladding was taken into custody after being observed by Detectives engaging in a hand-to-hand narcotics transaction,” police said.

Authorities said 32 grams of crack cocaine, 12 wax folds containing fentanyl, a digital scale, and a loaded .45 caliber pistol were confiscated.

“Gladding does not hold a valid pistol permit and is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to pending felony narcotics charges,” said state police.

At the residence, police said they also found $1,000 in cash from narcotics sales, narcotics cutting agents, narcotics packaging materials, and digital scales.

Police also arrested Catherine Brennan, 31, who was at the residence. Brennan had an arrest warrant by Bristol police for interfering with police, authorities said.

Gladding was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal transfer/purchase firearm, sale of narcotic substance (fentanyl), possession with intent to sell narcotics (fentanyl), possession with intent so sell narcotics (crack cocaine), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Authorities said Gladding failed to post a $100,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Torrington court Wednesday.

“In addition, Gladding was found to have an outstanding PRAWN warrant with a court-set bond of $50,000.00,” said state police.

