Sunflower maze at Lyman Orchards open for 16th season

MIDDLEFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Lyman Orchards is celebrating 16 years of their “a-maze-ing” collection of sunflowers.

This year’s theme of the iconic sunflower maze is a recognizable character, Daniel Tiger, and some of the proceeds go to support a great cause.

Traditionally, getting lost isn’t something you try to do, but at Lyman Orchards during the month of August its almost too beautiful not to.

“I’m here with my childhood friend who is visiting from out of state and our children are 6 weeks apart so we thought this would be a good outing for us to be outside and for the kids to be together and a good reunion for us too!” said Fallon Wagner.

For 16 years the sprawling Middlefield compound has attracted folks from near and far to Connecticut’s original sunflower maze.

Each year a different theme is picked, and for their 16th season, a beloved children’s character steals the show.

“She has a little Daniel Tiger at home and she keeps saying tiger every time she sees the tiger signs here so we’re excited for that,” Fallon said.

The maze is filled with 350,000 red, yellow and orange sunflowers and the best part is a dollar from every admission ticket sold goes to Connecticut Children’s.

There’s something for everyone, and you may just leave with a freshly picked treat.

“It’s a gorgeous place and I grew up in the area so it’s just nice to come and we picked some picked some peaches and now we’re gonna get lost in the sun maze,” said Megan Kelly.

