Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Two men arrested for cooking oil theft in Ledyard

Samy Figueroa Sosa and Marichal Reyes.
Samy Figueroa Sosa and Marichal Reyes.(Ledyard Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) – Two men are facing charges after a cooking oil theft in Ledyard.

Police said it happened early Wednesday morning at the Village Pizza restaurant on Route 12.

Ledyard police responded to the report of a burglary at the restaurant around 1:59 a.m.

The two men stole cooking oil from a locked storage tank in the back of the restaurant, police said.

Police said the suspects fled the scene in a white box truck.

State police stopped them on Route 12 near Cardinal Lane, authorities said.

Samy Figueroa Sosa, 23, and Marichal Reyes, 26, both of the Bronx, New York, were arrested in the incident.

They are both charged with accessory, larceny fourth-degree, criminal mischief third-degree, and criminal trespass third-degree.

Police said Sosa and Reyes are held on a $25,000 bond each.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A photo of a nurse.
Program aims to address statewide nursing shortage
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Heat advisory for Thursday - WFSB
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION: An *ALERT* for dangerous heat & humidity later this week!
3 Things You Need to Know, 1 You Don't: August 3rd