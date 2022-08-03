Two men arrested for cooking oil theft in Ledyard

LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) – Two men are facing charges after a cooking oil theft in Ledyard.

Police said it happened early Wednesday morning at the Village Pizza restaurant on Route 12.

Ledyard police responded to the report of a burglary at the restaurant around 1:59 a.m.

The two men stole cooking oil from a locked storage tank in the back of the restaurant, police said.

Police said the suspects fled the scene in a white box truck.

State police stopped them on Route 12 near Cardinal Lane, authorities said.

Samy Figueroa Sosa, 23, and Marichal Reyes, 26, both of the Bronx, New York, were arrested in the incident.

They are both charged with accessory, larceny fourth-degree, criminal mischief third-degree, and criminal trespass third-degree.

Police said Sosa and Reyes are held on a $25,000 bond each.

