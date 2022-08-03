UConn basketball star Paige Bueckers to miss upcoming season with torn ACL
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
STORRS, CT (WFSB) – UConn women’s basketball star Paige Bueckers will miss the 2022-2023 basketball season after she suffered a torn ACL.
The school announced her injury Wednesday afternoon.
UConn said the junior guard suffered a torn ACL in her left knee on Monday.
“Bueckers sustained the injury during a pick-up basketball game and underwent an MRI Monday evening to confirm the injury,” school officials said.
She will undergo surgery at UConn Health on Friday.
“An update on her recovery timetable will be made available following the procedure,” UConn said.
Bueckers averaged 14.6 points a game last year for the Huskies.
Head Coach Geno Auriemma gave a statement:
