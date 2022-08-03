UConn basketball star Paige Bueckers to miss upcoming season with torn ACL

STORRS, CT (WFSB) – UConn women’s basketball star Paige Bueckers will miss the 2022-2023 basketball season after she suffered a torn ACL.

The school announced her injury Wednesday afternoon.

UConn said the junior guard suffered a torn ACL in her left knee on Monday.

“Bueckers sustained the injury during a pick-up basketball game and underwent an MRI Monday evening to confirm the injury,” school officials said.

She will undergo surgery at UConn Health on Friday.

“An update on her recovery timetable will be made available following the procedure,” UConn said.

Bueckers averaged 14.6 points a game last year for the Huskies.

Head Coach Geno Auriemma gave a statement:

“We’re all devastated for Paige. She’s worked really hard to get stronger and healthier this offseason, and this is an unfortunate setback. Paige is obviously an amazing basketball player but she’s a better person and teammate and it’s really unfortunate that this has happened to her. We’ll miss her presence on the court, but she’ll do everything she can to still lead and help her teammates this season. Our program will support Paige through her healing process to help her come back better and stronger.”

