Waterbury restaurants preparing to stay cool during heat wave

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Restaurants in the Brass City are preparing to keep their outdoor diners cool.

While the patio at D’Amelio’s has all the shade you could need, it doesn’t have fans or a misting system in place.

When it’s hot, they do more rounds with water to ensure people are hydrated.

Co-owner Gianni D’Amelio says the best part of having the patio is being able to seat more people.

D’Amelio said it helps make things feel generally back to normal in the pandemic.

Like most summer seasons, the patio is the place to be at D’Amelio’s.

Gianni says they’ve had a lot of parties book the entire space this season, and on weekends it’s hard to find a free seat. Especially on nights they have specials going on.

But when it’s too hot, people usually avoid it, instead going for a seat in the restaurant.

“More daytime, they come inside. At night, it cools down a little bit, so they’re outside underneath the patio so it works out good, underneath the awning,” said Gianni.

For eateries that don’t have the luxury of having an indoor space, people just do what they can to keep cool.

Food trucks and trailers have a bit of a harder time keeping folks cool.

But Rey Del Taco also has a building next to where they park, offering a little escape.

Some diners will go another route if the umbrellas at the tables aren’t enough.

“I sit in my van and have the air conditioning on,” said Craig Anderson, of Southbury.

It’s essentially the same case at Frankie’s off Watertown Avenue.

The kitchen there is always busy no matter the temp outside.

For customers, it’s all about finding shade if you don’t want to eat in your car.

“We go sit under the pavilion over there, usually like, if like the pavilion’s packed we usually stand in the shade over there,” said Grace Denihan of Waterbury.

For the rest of the week, Waterbury has several cooling centers open, on top of the splash pads and pools in the city:

➡️ COOLING STATIONS:

Cooling stations will be open at the following locations within our City of Waterbury:

• River-Baldwin Recreation Center, located at 135 East Liberty Street. Open Tuesday, August 2 – Saturday, August 5, 9:00 am – 8:00 pm.

• North End Recreation Center, located at 268 North Main Street. Open Tuesday, August 2 – Friday, August 5, 9:00 am – 8:00 pm

• Waterbury Senior Center, located at 1985 East Main Street, for seniors aged 60 & above only. Open Tuesday, August 2 – Friday, August 5, 9:00 am – extended hours. (Please call 203-574-6746 for questions about the Waterbury Senior Center)

➡️ SPLASH PADS:

14 Splash Pad Locations Open 7:00 AM - 8:00 PM, 7 Days Per Week

• Town Plot Park

• River Baldwin Park

• Fairlawn Park

• Washington Park

• Curtain Park

• East Mountain Park

• Chase Park

• Rivera Hughes Park

• Waterville Park

• Berkley Park

• Hopeville Park

• Martin Luther King Park

• Fulton Park

• North End Recreation Center

➡️ POOLS:

To avoid overcrowding, residents must make an appointment to use the city pools by visiting www.waterburyparksrec.com

• Washington Park Pool, 283 Sylvan Avenue, 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM 7 Days Per Week

• Fulton Park Pool, Greenwood Avenue, 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM 7 Days Per Week

• Hamilton Park Pool, 100 Hamilton Road (Behind Seven Angels Theater), 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM 7 Days Per Week

➡️ LAKE:

Lakewood Park Swimming Area, Lakewood Road, 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM, 7 Days Per Week

