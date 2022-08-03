What you can do if you see a dog in a hot car

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut is expecting to get temperatures in the 90s over the next couple of days. Officials are urging people to take care of their pets over the coming days.

This is something that Brandon Zawadski keeps in mind when he is out on the job with K9 Franco.

“The cue is his tongue. If it starts hanging on the side of his mouth that’s really when you want to get him in some shade or air conditioning. Just cool him down and give him lots of water,” says Zawadski.

“If you see the back molars of the dog that’s really not good. Really you want to get them hosed down and as cool as possible,” says Zawadski.

It’s important to watch out for those cues. Ashale Isaacs learned her dog Lilo’s cues, and she’s only had her for four months.

“She will start panting and sticking her tongue out. That’s when I know she’s thirsty or she will start running around the place looking for water if she doesn’t have any in her bowl,” says Isaacs.

It’s also important not to leave your dog in a hot car, something Connecticut has seen a lot of recently. One woman was even charged with animal cruelty after she left her dog in the car and the dog died.

If you see a dog or child left in a car alone on a hot day, there is something you can do about it.

According to state law that Fred Camillo helped write, you can intervene, but call 911 first.

“You can go there and smash the window and rescue the pet or child and not be held criminally liable nor pay for any of the damage,” says Camillo.

Camillo wants to remind people that there was a Good Samaritan Law put in place back in 2018.

“You don’t know how long that child or pet has been locked in there. Usually if they are young enough they can’t speak and obviously pets can’t speak,” says Camillo.

