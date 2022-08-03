What you need to know about voting in next Tuesday’s primary

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s primaries are just days away.

Next Tuesday, voters will be narrowing the field of Republican and Democratic candidates.

There are several important statewide races, as well as open seats in the general assembly.

The first thing you need to know is if you want to vote in next week’s primary, you have to be registered in a party. Unaffiliated voters can’t vote in a primary in Connecticut.

If you’re not registered, there is still time.

In next week’s primary, voters will make the final call on which candidates go on to the general election.

Quite a few people aren’t aware there’s a primary.

“It’s because most people expect elections to be in November but political party primaries are going to be August 9,” said Scott Bates, Deputy Secretary of the State.

One of the races that’s open this year is for Secretary of the State. There are two Democrats and two Republicans facing off in Tuesday’s primary.

Another is the race for U.S. Senate. There are three Republicans, and the winner will go against incumbent Senator Richard Blumenthal.

There are many House and Senate seats up for grabs.

If you are registered as a Republican or Democrat you can still vote, but only for your party’s candidate.

If you haven’t registered, the deadline to mail in your form is Thursday and it must has to be postmarked by August 4.

You can also register online, and that deadline is also tomorrow by 11:59 p.m. right before midnight.

You do have more time if you go in person. You can walk in and register at your town hall as long as you do it by noon the day before the primary.

What happens if you’re unaffiliated and still want to vote in the primary? The deputy Secretary of the State says there’s still time for that.

“You can still register but time is short. So you would need to register if you’re going to send it in by mail, or register online that has to be done tomorrow August 4,” said Bates.

It’s important to know if you are unaffiliated you have to register with a party.

Voter turnout is normally 20 to 30-percent in a primary, but this primary could generate more interest given the number of high-profile races.

For more information on voting in the primary, click here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.