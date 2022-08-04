Alex Jones testifies in Sandy Hook defamation trial

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Alex Jones admitted he believes the Sandy Hook mass shooting took place in court on Wednesday.

He says he now understands it was irresponsible of him to declare the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy a hoax, and he now believes it was 100 percent real.

On Tuesday, Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis testified about the suffering and threats they have been enduring because of Alex Jones.

“Do you understand now that it was absolutely irresponsible of you to do that?” says

“It was, especially since I’ve met the parents. And it’s 100 percent real. As I said so on the radio yesterday, as I said [in court] yesterday. It’s a hundred percent real. And the media still ran with lies that I was saying it wasn’t real, on-air, yesterday. It’s incredible. They won’t let me take it back,” says Jones.

When Jones took the stand, the Sand Hook families’ lawyer revealed Jones’ lawyer sent him the entire digital copy of Jones’ cellphone. He says it was accidentally sent to him twelve days ago.

“Mr. Jones, did you know twelve days ago your lawyer messed up and sent me an entire digital copy of your entire cell phone? With every text message you’ve sent for the past two years? And when [they were] informed did not identify it as privileged or protected it in any way? As of two days ago, it fell free and clear into my possession and that is how I know you lied to me when you said you didn’t have a text message about Sandy Hook,” says the Sandy Hook families’ lawyer.

Jones was already found guilty on the charges. This trial is to decide how much money Jones will have to give the family.

