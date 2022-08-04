Great Day CT
J. Timothy’s closing early Thursday due to high heat

J. Timothy's Taverne.
J. Timothy's Taverne.
By Evan Sobol
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) – J. Timothy’s Taverne is closing early Thursday because of the high heat.

The restaurant said they will be closing at 4 p.m. for the safety of their staff because it is very hot in the kitchen.

J. Timothy’s also said they may close early the rest of the weekend depending on the temperature.

They will be posting updates on their Facebook page here.

