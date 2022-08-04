J. Timothy’s closing early Thursday due to high heat

PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) – J. Timothy’s Taverne is closing early Thursday because of the high heat.

The restaurant said they will be closing at 4 p.m. for the safety of their staff because it is very hot in the kitchen.

J. Timothy’s also said they may close early the rest of the weekend depending on the temperature.

They will be posting updates on their Facebook page here.

