Little League team will represent CT in Eastern Regional Tournament

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - It is an exciting night for the South Windsor little league team.

The 8 to 10 year old team is practicing for a very big weekend.

Last month, the team won the state championship and now they will be representing Connecticut in the Eastern Regional Tournament.

The team, composed of the top performers in the town, will be heading to Rhode Island for the regional playoff where they will face the nearby 12 states.

Last month they defeated Hamden 7 to 0, where they won the 2022 state championship.

That was a historic win, being the first state championship the town won at the 9/10 level.

Now, they are ready to represent us region wide.

The south Windsor team remains undefeated and their next game is on Sunday.

They are in need of monetary donations for their weekend expenses, if you would like to help out, CLICK HERE.

