Man dies at Hubbard Park pool in Meriden, cause of death under investigation

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A 72-year-old man died at the Hubbard Park pool in Meriden Wednesday afternoon.

Police received a call around 3:37 pm reporting that a man was pulled from the pool at Hubbard Park.

Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpati says that the pool’s lifeguards went into the water to rescue the man from the pool.

Meriden firefighters and EMS transported the victim to Mid-State medical Center where was pronounced dead.

Officials say Meriden Police and the Chief Medical Examiner will be investigating his cause of death. Officials say the man might have suffered from underlying medical issues.

Mayor Scarpati says he commends the lifeguards who responded to this emergency.

Over the next few days, Hubbard Park pool staff will have counselors available to them to talk, Mayor Scarpati says.

“I’d like to commend the efforts of our lifeguard staff for their actions to try and save the gentleman who was unresponsive.”

The pool at Hubbard Park will be closed Monday, August 8.

Due to an unfortunate medical emergency today at Hubbard Park, the pool will be closed until Monday, August 8th. The City Splash Pad, located in City Park will be open and available to the public. Thank you for your cooperation. — City of Meriden (@CityofMeriden) August 3, 2022

