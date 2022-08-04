Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Man dies at Hubbard Park pool in Meriden, cause of death under investigation

Hubbard Park Pool
Hubbard Park Pool(WFSB)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A 72-year-old man died at the Hubbard Park pool in Meriden Wednesday afternoon.

Police received a call around 3:37 pm reporting that a man was pulled from the pool at Hubbard Park.

Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpati says that the pool’s lifeguards went into the water to rescue the man from the pool.

Meriden firefighters and EMS transported the victim to Mid-State medical Center where was pronounced dead.

Officials say Meriden Police and the Chief Medical Examiner will be investigating his cause of death. Officials say the man might have suffered from underlying medical issues.

Mayor Scarpati says he commends the lifeguards who responded to this emergency.

Over the next few days, Hubbard Park pool staff will have counselors available to them to talk, Mayor Scarpati says.

“I’d like to commend the efforts of our lifeguard staff for their actions to try and save the gentleman who was unresponsive.”

Mayor Scarpati

The pool at Hubbard Park will be closed Monday, August 8.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Early Warning Weather
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION: An *ALERT* for a dangerous combination of heat & humidity!
Alex Jones is seen in an Austin, Texas, courtroom on Tuesday.
Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was ‘100% real’
What to know about voting in next Tuesday's primary
What you need to know about voting in next Tuesday’s primary