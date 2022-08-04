Middletown police searching for man wanted in May shooting

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Middletown police are searching for a man wanted in a May shooting.

Authorities said it happened on May 15 at the Traverse Square housing complex.

Police identified the man as Nahkyn Durazzo, 22, of Middletown.

There is a warrant out for his arrest with a $1.5 million bond, police said.

The department said he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Durazzo’s whereabouts is asked to call the Middletown Police Department Major Investigations Unit at 860-638-4140 or Detective Magnano at 860-638-4149.

