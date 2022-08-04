Great Day CT
Middletown police searching for man wanted in May shooting

Nahkyn Durazzo.
Nahkyn Durazzo.(Middletown Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Middletown police are searching for a man wanted in a May shooting.

Authorities said it happened on May 15 at the Traverse Square housing complex.

Police identified the man as Nahkyn Durazzo, 22, of Middletown.

There is a warrant out for his arrest with a $1.5 million bond, police said.

The department said he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Durazzo’s whereabouts is asked to call the Middletown Police Department Major Investigations Unit at 860-638-4140 or Detective Magnano at 860-638-4149.

