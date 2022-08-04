Newington police make arrest for shots fired incident on Berlin Turnpike

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Newington police made an arrest for a shots fired incident on the Berlin Turnpike last fall.

Police said it happened on November 22 at the intersection of Pane Road.

Nobody was injured in the shooting, authorities said.

Marquees Rodriguez, 18, of Hartford, was arrested in the incident.

Rodriguez is charged with reckless endangerment, unlawful discharge of a firearm, and breach of peace second-degree.

He is held on a $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.