Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Newington police make arrest for shots fired incident on Berlin Turnpike

Marquees Rodriguez.
Marquees Rodriguez.(Newington Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Newington police made an arrest for a shots fired incident on the Berlin Turnpike last fall.

Police said it happened on November 22 at the intersection of Pane Road.

Nobody was injured in the shooting, authorities said.

Marquees Rodriguez, 18, of Hartford, was arrested in the incident.

Rodriguez is charged with reckless endangerment, unlawful discharge of a firearm, and breach of peace second-degree.

He is held on a $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nahkyn Durazzo.
Middletown police searching for man wanted in May shooting
3 Things You Need to Know, 1 You Don't: August 4th
record heat today
EARLY WARNING WEATHER ALERT: Record-breaking temps possible today
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast