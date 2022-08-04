Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Old Saybrook businesses forced to evacuate after restaurant employee leaves on gas

AJ Noodle Bar and surrounding businesses in Old Saybrook were evacuated the morning of Aug. 4.
AJ Noodle Bar and surrounding businesses in Old Saybrook were evacuated the morning of Aug. 4.(WFSB)
By Roger Susanin and Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - Employees and customers at several Old Saybrook businesses had to evacuate Thursday morning because of a gas leak.

Firefighters rushed to AJ Noodle Bar on Main Street around 8 a.m. after someone smelled fumes in the area.

The owner of the business told Channel 3 that an employee accidentally left the gas on Wednesday.

As a precaution, police evacuated everyone inside 10 businesses that were part of the same strip. One local business owner was glad everything ended well, but said it was a bit of an unnerving way to start the day.

“It was a little unsettling,” said Dr. Rachel Cavanna, Achieve Wellness Chiropractic. “I thought I smelled something yesterday and everyone thought I was a little crazy because nobody else smelled it. So, it didn’t really surprise me that much.”

The entire situation was resolved in less than an hour.

Everyone Channel 3 spoke with said they were grateful that emergency responders fixed the issue before the worst heat of the day arrived.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

missing mom and son from Bridgeport - WFSB
Police search for missing mother and child from Bridgeport
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
heat advisory - WFSB
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION: An *EARLY WARNING WEATHER ALERT* for a dangerous combination of heat & humidity!
Nahkyn Durazzo.
Middletown police searching for man wanted in May shooting