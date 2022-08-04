Old Saybrook businesses forced to evacuate after restaurant employee leaves on gas

OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - Employees and customers at several Old Saybrook businesses had to evacuate Thursday morning because of a gas leak.

Firefighters rushed to AJ Noodle Bar on Main Street around 8 a.m. after someone smelled fumes in the area.

The owner of the business told Channel 3 that an employee accidentally left the gas on Wednesday.

As a precaution, police evacuated everyone inside 10 businesses that were part of the same strip. One local business owner was glad everything ended well, but said it was a bit of an unnerving way to start the day.

“It was a little unsettling,” said Dr. Rachel Cavanna, Achieve Wellness Chiropractic. “I thought I smelled something yesterday and everyone thought I was a little crazy because nobody else smelled it. So, it didn’t really surprise me that much.”

The entire situation was resolved in less than an hour.

Everyone Channel 3 spoke with said they were grateful that emergency responders fixed the issue before the worst heat of the day arrived.

