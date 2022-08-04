Person struck, killed by driver in Hamden

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A person was struck and killed by a driver in Hamden on Tuesday.

The victim was identified as 36-year-old David Welch of Hamden.

Police said it happened on Dixwell Avenue near George Street around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 2.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian was crossing Dixwell Avenue near George Street and was struck by a driver who had been traveling northbound on Dixwell Avenue.

The driver remained on scene and has been cooperating with the investigation.

Police said Welch was treated on scene by first responders and transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

They said the investigation into the case is ongoing.

Any witnesses were asked to contact Officer Christina Giori of the Hamden Police Department at 203-230-4000 or cgiori@hamdenpd.com.

