Police searching for missing mother and child

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are searching for a missing mother and child early Thursday.

According to police, 15-year-old Emily Benitez and her infant son were reported missing just after midnight.

Benitez is described as a Hispanic female. She is 5′1″ and weighs about 110 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Oliver Ortiz, a 5-month-old Hispanic male, and Benitez’ son is also missing and is believed to be with Benitez.

Oliver Ortiz of Bridgeport was reported missing Thursday. (WFSB)

Both have been missing since July 26.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bridgeport Police Department at 203-576-7671.

