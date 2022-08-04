Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Police searching for missing mother and child

Emily Benitez of Bridgeport was reported missing Thursday.
Emily Benitez of Bridgeport was reported missing Thursday.(WFSB)
By Mike Agogliati
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are searching for a missing mother and child early Thursday.

According to police, 15-year-old Emily Benitez and her infant son were reported missing just after midnight.

Benitez is described as a Hispanic female. She is 5′1″ and weighs about 110 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Oliver Ortiz, a 5-month-old Hispanic male, and Benitez’ son is also missing and is believed to be with Benitez.

Oliver Ortiz of Bridgeport was reported missing Thursday.
Oliver Ortiz of Bridgeport was reported missing Thursday.(WFSB)

Both have been missing since July 26.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bridgeport Police Department at 203-576-7671.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Teen shot in Hartford - WFSB
Teen injured during early morning shooting in Hartford
record heat today
EARLY WARNING WEATHER ALERT: Record-breaking temps possible today
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Heat advisory - today and tomorrow - WFSB
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION: An *EARLY WARNING WEATHER ALERT* for a dangerous combination of heat & humidity!