Portland horse trainer faces 20 charges of animal cruelty

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - An East Hampton woman is facing 20 charges of animal cruelty after police say she beat and tortured several horses at a farm in Portland.

Alexis Wall was a horse trainer at White Birch Farm in Portland. Records show someone filed an anonymous complaint claiming a trainer tortured innocent animals.

These charges claim Wall was overworking the horses and not was not keeping them hydrated. The charges also say she mutilated, beat, and tortured these animals.

“Its unsettling. It would have been nice to have taken the kids down there but knowing this kind of information, it sounds pretty awful,” says Portland resident Jesslyn Jordan.

In a conversation between a witness and Wall, the witness claims:

“Wall explained how she did not like the horse’s behavior so she ‘took his head and slammed it into the wall’ and when the horse did not respond the way she wanted, she ‘slammed him again.”

On another occasion the same witness said:

“Alexis Wall told the students ‘Pain is an important part of training. The horses listen to pain and the pain must be great enough to make a lasting impression.”

Other witnesses claim the incident happened during a training class saying, Wall hit horses in the face with lead ropes and encouraged everyone attending to do the same.

According to records, animal control asked the farm owner Amy Rader Wimler about the allegations.

Wilmer called Alexis wall a “true Vaquero,” (Spanish for cowboy) and stated that you need to have a specific training philosophy to understand the training methods used by her.

Channel 3 stopped by the farm for comment, but they did not have one.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.