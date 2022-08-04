Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Teen injured during early morning shooting in Hartford

A teenager was hurt in a shooting that happened early Thursday morning.
By Mike Agogliati and Marcy Jones
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A teenager was hurt in a shooting that happened early Thursday morning.

According to police, the 15-year-old boy was found on Pershing Street after officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert around 12:23 a.m.

The victim’s injury was believed to be non-life-threatening.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

Earlier this week, homicides in Hartford reached 23 for the year.

The statistic had residents and crime activists fed up.

“It’s alarming,” said Elizabeth Annitto of Hartford. “It’s concerning for us, for the community obviously.”

“We notice there’s a lot of chatter back and forth between different groups and that often leads to gun play and violence,” said Cornell Lewis, an activist.

While activists focus on programs to educate how to deescalate confrontations to prevent gun violence, police said a big challenge they face is that many times people involved are not willing to come forward.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Hartford Homicide
ANSWER DESK: Is Hartford seeing more violence so far this year?

Latest News

record heat today
EARLY WARNING WEATHER ALERT: Record-breaking temps possible today
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Heat advisory - today and tomorrow - WFSB
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION: An *EARLY WARNING WEATHER ALERT* for a dangerous combination of heat & humidity!
Emily Benitez of Bridgeport was reported missing Thursday.
Police searching for missing mother and child