Teen injured during early morning shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A teenager was hurt in a shooting that happened early Thursday morning.

According to police, the 15-year-old boy was found on Pershing Street after officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert around 12:23 a.m.

The victim’s injury was believed to be non-life-threatening.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

Earlier this week, homicides in Hartford reached 23 for the year.

The statistic had residents and crime activists fed up.

“It’s alarming,” said Elizabeth Annitto of Hartford. “It’s concerning for us, for the community obviously.”

“We notice there’s a lot of chatter back and forth between different groups and that often leads to gun play and violence,” said Cornell Lewis, an activist.

While activists focus on programs to educate how to deescalate confrontations to prevent gun violence, police said a big challenge they face is that many times people involved are not willing to come forward.

