What the latest heat wave means for your car

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - If unchecked, the heat can cause serious damage to your car.

The heat can kill the battery or cause damage to the engine.

Channel 3 spoke with an auto repair shop who says the key is just keeping a constant eye on the well-being of your car.

The recent heat waves have made things busy at Waterbury’s Model Garage.

Owner, David Jesensky, says the thing he sees the most is AC problems.

Blasting the AC while driving could be unknowingly stressing the system.

“Anything that’s being taxed in hot weather, AC compressors, they fail, because you’re not using so much in the winter, but as soon as you’re using it in the hot weather, that’s when they fail,” said Jesenky.

Jesensky also says the heat can damage the electronics built into your car.

It is hard to see warning signs before they go out.

“That’s like turning on a lightbulb when you walk in a room and it flashes and it goes out. There’s no general maintenance to an electronic part, but the simple things you can maintain, try and maintain, before the hot weather hits us,” said Jesensky.

The things you can maintain are your cars fluids.

“The biggest thing for drivability is make sure you’re cooling system is, is up to snuff. That it’s clean fluid, full of fluid, antifreeze, have it checked, make sure your cooling fans are working,” said Jesensky.

During the week of July 17, AAA says they responded to more than 6,000 heat-related calls all over the state.

The majority of them were towing calls, showing the severity of what the heat can do.

“Routine maintenance makes a big, big difference. If you overheat, you can cause a lot of engine damage if you go too far,” said Jesensky.

Another problem in the heat, your tires could potentially blow out.

This happens if your tires are under-inflated.

Be sure they are inflated to the pressures recommended by the vehicle manufacturer.

