Bristol police investigate deadly early morning shooting

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A man died following a shooting in Bristol that happened early Friday morning.

According to Bristol police, they received a report just before 3:15 a.m. of shots fired in the area of 99 Jefferson Ave.

Patrol officers responded to investigate. They said they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

“The investigation is ongoing,” police said in a news release. “This shooting appears to be an isolated incident. There appears to be no danger to the public.”

Anyone with information about what happened was encouraged to contact Bristol detectives at 860-314-4563.

