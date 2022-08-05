Connecticut Republican candidate for Senate endorsed by Trump

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A candidate for U.S. Senate in Connecticut received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump.

Leora Levy received the endorsement on Thursday.

Trump called Levy a tireless advocate for Connecticut and for conservative values.

“In the Senate, she will work hard to grow the economy, secure the border, fight for energy independence, support our military and our vets, champion election integrity, protect the Second Amendment, and fight violent and vicious crime, which is at the highest level in Connecticut history,” he said.

Levy thanked Trump on social media.

Thank you President Trump! I’m honored to have your COMPLETE and TOTAL endorsement!



I’m the ONLY candidate who can Beat Back Blumenthal and hold Joe Biden accountable.



Help us win BIG on Tuesday! >> https://t.co/HQAYkYZ51l #ctsen #ctpol pic.twitter.com/0RDeEqllC9 — Leora Levy (@LeoraLevyCT) August 5, 2022

“Thank you President Trump,” Levy said. “I’m honored to have your complete and total endorsement! I’m the only candidate who can Beat Back Blumenthal and hold Joe Biden accountable.

Trump also took the opportunity in his news release to take a few digs at incumbent Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat.

“The current senator is a mocked and laughed at fool, who said for many years that he was a brave war hero in Vietnam, when the facts later revealed that he had never even been to Vietnam,” Trump said in a statement. “Blumenthal stated, over and over again, that he had watched men die by his side as he fought in battle, talked and bragged about it incessantly, and yet it was all a total hoax and ‘con job,’ and he should no longer be rewarded for the horrible fairytale that he has spun. Da Nang’ Dick acts so sanctimonious and righteous when in actuality he is a coward who has gotten away with this disgusting crime against our military for years.”

Trump also took some shots at Themis Klarides, a Republican who is also seeking to unseat Blumenthal.

“Klarides is weak on crime, weak on our military and vets, and will not be protecting our under siege Second Amendment,” he said. “She has accused America of ‘systemic racism’ and, very importantly, she has no chance of beating Da Nang Dick despite his fake and fraudulent military career.”

The third Republican candidate vying for the seat, Peter Lumaj, issued his own statement on the Trump endorsement.

“Regarding the primary, nothing has changed,” Lumaj said. “The voters have a choice to make between me, a true, unwavering conservative, pro-life, pro-2A, pro-Constitution, or [Themis] who is an establishment candidate, pro-abortion, against-2A, a career politician who would be another Liz Cheney if elected.”

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.