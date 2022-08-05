Connecticut’s primaries will be held this Tuesday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - There are three republicans running in the primary who want to beat democratic senator Richard Blumenthal.

Tuesday’s primaries will narrow the field.

In the race for US senate, only one republican will take on incumbent democrat Richard Blumenthal in November.

Themis Klarides is the endorsed candidate, she was the house minority leader and the only republican who is pro-choice.

“I have been pro-choice throughout my career but I am responsible pro-choice believer, meaning I don’t believe in late term abortions,” said Klarides.

Klarides and Peter Lumaj were in the studio for a recording of CT 22 which will run this Sunday.

Lumaj was born in Albania. He’s a businessman who feels this country his headed in the wrong direction.

“If the voters, the primary voters want a true conservative, unwavering conservative, who is not afraid to be a republican that would be me,” said Lumaj.

There is a third candidate, Leora Levy, whose campaign said there was a scheduling conflict and could not attend.

“There is a scheduling conflict as there is a bridge in Arizona. There is no bridge in Arizona, there was no scheduling conflict. Obviously she didn’t want to show up because she knew she had more to lose than gain by appearing on TV with veteran journalists, simple as that,” said Dan Haar, Columnist & Associate Editor at Hearst Connecticut Media.

Levy, a Cuban born business woman, did participate in a recent debate. She claims to be an outsider.

“I am not a career politician, I am career American,” said Levy.

But Levy is well known in Washington politics, she worked for the state department and has raised a lot of money for the republican party.

Voter turnout is normally low in a primary but given some high profile races, like US Senate, more voters may want to weigh in.

This Sunday on CT 22, you can hear more from the candidates and their take on some important issues.

