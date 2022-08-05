Cooling centers are open throughout the state in response to extreme heat

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - We are all feeling that second heat wave of the year and it is very important to think about safety to get through it.

Dozens of cooling centers are open throughout the day and some are taking advantage of it.

The governor has extended the extreme hot weather protocol because of the temperatures. This will ensure towns have places to cool off and for emergency crews to be on high alert.

“We normally have a cooler in there with Gatorade for everyone and water in it,” said Dominic Caputa, South Windsor Little League.

Nothing stopped these state champions from practicing tonight, not even the heat.

The South Windsor little league won the state championship last month.

This weekend they are representing Connecticut at the Eastern Regional Tournament.

Their mission is to stay cool and win.

“lots of hydration before and after we get to the field. We love the neck fans and for sure trying to find a shady spot to cool off in between all the cheering and the playing,” said Ashley Caputa.

Cooling towels, shade, and ice are some other ways the team cools off.

For those who prefer to stay inside, the Bloomfield Public Library is an option.

“We have bottles of water if people need them, we have air conditioning, and we have an ample space for all the hours we are open,” said Rachel Ronucci, Adult Services Librarian.

Libraries like this one are opened as cooling centers across the state.

“Someone is getting their job application done and able to fax it while they are cooling down. Somebody is reading a magazine, someone is charging their phone, printing, copying, like everything is happening,” said Ronucci.

The Bloomfield Library will open on Friday from 10 am to 6 pm and Saturday from 10 am to 3 pm.

If you come Saturday, anyone 18 and younger gets a free summer meal no matter what town you come from.

If you want to find a cooling center tomorrow or a swimming facility near you, CLICK HERE.

On Saturdays, anyone 18 and younger gets a free summer meal no matter what town you come from. (WFSB)

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.