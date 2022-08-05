Great Day CT
As dangerous stretch of heat, humidity continues, so do resources to keep people cool

By Roger Susanin and Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The second heat wave of the summer was expected to continue on Friday, and the temperatures haven’t been just uncomfortable, they’ve been downright dangerous.

There are plenty of state and local resources available to help people stay cool.

Many people don’t have access to air conditioning or a pool. However, there are plenty of public places to cool down and plenty of people working hard to keep everyone safe.

During a heat wave, officials said emergency calls rise right along with the mercury. It can be dangerous, especially for firefighters who sometimes have to battle flames in the sweltering conditions.

However, these days another important part of their job is patrolling the streets with cool drinks for the public.

Emergency responders in Rocky Hill told Channel 3 that most of their calls have been for dehydration.

That’s why they advise people to drink plenty of water, listen to their bodies and call for help if they need it.

There are also local cooling centers. They’re set up all over the state. Channel 3 visited one at the Bloomfield Public Library. Librarians said everyone is welcome to kick back and stay cool inside.

“We have bottles of water if people need them. We have air conditioning, and we have an ample space for all the hours we are open,” said Rachel Ronucci, adult services librarian.

If people are looking for a cooling center that is open near them, they can call 211 or head to the United Way’s website 211ct.org.

