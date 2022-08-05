Family Friday: Fairs, festivals and wildlife shows for the first weekend of August

Great Day CT
Fairs, festivals and wildlife shows for the first weekend of August
By Nicole Nalepa and WFSB Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(WFSB) - August is here and summer fun shows no signs of stopping. So whether celebrating culture, food and music, or witnessing wildlife up close, there are so many great ways to spend your weekend in Connecticut.

Fairs & Festivals this weekend:

Wildlife Encounters Animal Show

  • August 5-7, 12-14, 19-21, 26-28
  • Connecticut Science Center
  • Times: 11AM, 12PM 2PM, 3PM
  • Separate ticket required

Fab4 Music Festival

  • Saturday, August 6th
  • Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts Center
  • 12:00pm – 8:00pm
  • Tickets: $25 in advance, $30 at the door
  • FREE for children 2 and under
  • Bring chairs and blankets

