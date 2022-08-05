Family Friday: Fairs, festivals and wildlife shows for the first weekend of August

(WFSB) - August is here and summer fun shows no signs of stopping. So whether celebrating culture, food and music, or witnessing wildlife up close, there are so many great ways to spend your weekend in Connecticut.

Fairs & Festivals this weekend:

Wildlife Encounters Animal Show

August 5-7, 12-14, 19-21, 26-28

Connecticut Science Center

Times: 11AM, 12PM 2PM, 3PM

Separate ticket required

Fab4 Music Festival

Saturday, August 6th

Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts Center

12:00pm – 8:00pm

Tickets: $25 in advance, $30 at the door

FREE for children 2 and under

Bring chairs and blankets

