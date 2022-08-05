Family Friday: Fairs, festivals and wildlife shows for the first weekend of August
(WFSB) - August is here and summer fun shows no signs of stopping. So whether celebrating culture, food and music, or witnessing wildlife up close, there are so many great ways to spend your weekend in Connecticut.
Fairs & Festivals this weekend:
- Glastonbury Food Truck Festival
- Taste of the Caribbean & Jerk Festival
- 2nd Annual Summer Farm Festival
- Meriden Puerto Rican Festival
- Orange 2022 Carnival
- North Branford Potato & Corn Festival
- Easton Fireman’s Carnival
- Middlesex & New Haven County 4-H Fair
Wildlife Encounters Animal Show
- August 5-7, 12-14, 19-21, 26-28
- Connecticut Science Center
- Times: 11AM, 12PM 2PM, 3PM
- Separate ticket required
- Saturday, August 6th
- Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts Center
- 12:00pm – 8:00pm
- Tickets: $25 in advance, $30 at the door
- FREE for children 2 and under
- Bring chairs and blankets
