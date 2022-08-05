Family of ten set up ice cream stand to raise money and give back

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WFSB) - Normally family and friends help out Brooke Burby and her 9 kids with clothes and back to school gear, but this year she wanted to do something a little different.

The family set up an ice cream stand and the money these kids make is going straight towards school supplies.

“We go to the mall on Sundays after we’re done and they get to go pick out certain things. So they all have a certain budget each week. We keep our receipts and they get to see what was spent and what was made every week.”

Not only is their business unique, their story is unique in itself.

After Brooke and her ex-boyfriends relationship ended a few years ago, she took in his 9 kids.

“They’re not biologically mine. I gained custody of them about 4 years ago. They’re my babies,” said Brooke.

Times weren’t always easy for Brooke.

“I had a salon but because of COVID we had to shut down. I had my salon for about 8 years,” said Brooke.

Yet after all the challenges life threw at her, she still manages to shine a positive light on so many others, teaching her kids how to budget but also giving back to the community that she says gave so much to her.

“We’re also going to pay it forward to the neighborhood. So anyone that doesn’t have uniforms or even school clothes and school supplies we’re going to pay forward to as well,” said Brooke.

The kids love getting out and appreciate all of the community donations.

“I’m grateful that they’re giving more than what the totals of the ice creams are,” said Christian Atkinson.

Until the end of August, Brooke and her 9 kids will be out on the corner of Brook Street and Glenn selling ice cream.

She is encouraging you to stop by not only to help them but also give back to other people who might be struggling to get by.

