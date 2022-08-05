Great Day CT
Firefighters battle fire at landfill in Manchester

Firefighters battled a fire at a landfill in Manchester the morning of Aug. 5.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Crews were called to a fire at a transfer station in Manchester on Friday morning.

The fire was reported to be at the Town of Manchester Landfill and Transfer Station on Olcott Street.

So far, no injuries and no road closures were reported.

