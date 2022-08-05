Firefighters battle fire at landfill in Manchester

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Crews were called to a fire at a transfer station in Manchester on Friday morning.

The fire was reported to be at the Town of Manchester Landfill and Transfer Station on Olcott Street.

So far, no injuries and no road closures were reported.

Channel 3 has a crew headed to the scene.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.