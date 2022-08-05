First responders are preparing to deal with heat related calls

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WFSB) - First responders are extremely busy. both fire and EMS responded to more calls than usual because of the heat.

“This hot weather it’s for the birds,” said John Czaja, a Rocky Hill resident.

As the temperature got higher today, so did calls for service for emergency personnel.

“The call volume is a little bit accelerated, and as with anything with the heat, it does slow everything down,’ said Chief Michael Garrahy, Rocky Hill Fire Department.

Fighting fires in heavy gear isn’t an easy job in itself, but especially when temperatures are dangerously close to 100 degrees.

“It’s a lot more difficult to respond and work in your fire gear,” said Chief Garrahy.

“The message to all first responders is hydrate, hydrate and hydrate some more,” said Deputy Chief of Rocky Hill Volunteer Ambulance Nancy Breschia.

She says the majority of their calls in this weather are for dehydration.

“A paramedic can come and give IV fluids and make people feel a little bit better on their way to the hospital,” said Deputy Chief Breschia.

When it comes to dehydration and heat stroke what should people look out for and when should they call EMS?

“Anytime someone doesn’t feel right. If they feel, because of this extreme heat we’re going through, they’re a little bit more thirsty than usual or they have a headache and they just can’t shake it,” said said Deputy Chief Breschia.

“Listen to your body, heat related cramps, stop sweating, etc. seek medical attention,” said said Deputy Chief Breschia.

Rocky Hill has two cooling centers open both at the library and senior center.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.