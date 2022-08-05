Health officials: Mosquitoes in Ledyard test positive for West Nile Virus

LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) – Mosquitoes in Ledyard tested positive for West Nile Virus, according to Ledge Light Health District.

Officials said the mosquitoes were collected in Ledyard on July 27.

“While this is the first positive finding reported within the District for 2022, positive WNV mosquitoes are normally expected during the summer months and their presence serves as a reminder for community members to take standard precautions to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes,” said the health district.

Health officials listed tips for avoiding mosquito bites, along with how to reduce mosquitoes in your home.

Precautions to avoid mosquito bites:

• Minimize time outdoors at dusk and dawn.

• Be sure door and window screens are tight fitting and in good repair.

• While outdoors, wear shoes, socks, long pants, and long-sleeved shirts. Clothing material should be tightly woven.

• Use mosquito netting when sleeping outdoors.

• Consider using mosquito repellent when it is necessary to be outdoors and always use them according to label

instructions. The most effective repellents contain DEET or Picaridin. Oil of lemon eucalyptus is also effective for brief periods of exposure.

• When using DEET, use the lowest concentration effective for the time spent outdoors (for example, 6% lasts approximately 2 hours and 20% for 4 hours) and wash treated skin when returning indoors. Do not apply under clothing, to wounds or irritated skin, the hands of children, or to infants less than 2 months

Measures to reduce mosquitoes around the home:

• Dispose of water-holding containers, such as ceramic pots, used tires, and tire swings.

• Drill holes in the bottom of containers such as those used for recycling.

• Clean clogged roof gutters.

• Turn over objects that may trap water when not in use such as wading pools and wheelbarrows.

• Change water in bird baths on a weekly basis.

• Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, and cover pools when not in use.

• Use landscaping to eliminate areas where water can collect on your property.

For more information on West Nile Virus, click here.

