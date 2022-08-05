Multi-vehicle crash leads to DUI arrest in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man was charged with driving under the influence following a multi-vehicle crash in New Haven that happened on Thursday night.

Justin Matthew Sollenne, 30, of Naugatuck was charged with DUI, reckless driving and failure to maintain a proper lane for the incident that happened Thursday just before 7:30 p.m.

According to state police, Sollenne was driving in the left lane on I-95 south, just north of exit 46, when he sideswiped another driver’s Honda Accord, which was in the second lane from the left.

That Accord was pushed to the right and collided with Toyota Rav 4 in the next lane.

The Accord was spun around and struck by a tractor trailer, the driver of which was in the far right lane.

Minor injuries were reported.

Sollenne’s Jeep, the Accord and the Rav 4 needed to be towed from the scene.

Sollenne was found to be at fault, troopers said.

They said he failed Standardized Field Sobriety Tests.

Sollenne was released on a $500 non-surety bond and given a court date of Aug. 19 in New Haven.

