Orange police: Man punched, pistol-whipped in morning carjacking

Police are looking for suspects after a violent carjacking in Orange Friday morning.
By Evan Sobol
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGE, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for suspects after a violent carjacking in Orange.

Authorities said it happened around 5:51 a.m. Friday at the Valero gas station on Boston Post Road.

Two males threatened a 70-year-old man with a gun as he walked back to his car, said police.

Authorities said the victim was punched and pistol-whipped after he didn’t give up his keys.

The suspects then left him on the ground and stole his car.

Police said the red 2016 Nissan Altima with CT registration BA02114 has not been recovered.

“A third suspect remained in the white vehicle which was stolen out of Norwalk last night and recovered this morning in Guilford,” said Orange police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ahern at 203-891-2138.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

