Police make second arrest in East Lyme child abuse investigation

EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) – Police made a second arrest in an investigation into child abuse in East Lyme.

David Martin, 38, of East Lyme, was arrested in the investigation.

Police said Martin is charged in connection with the investigation into child abuse that led to the June 7 arrest of Katie Nichols.

Nichols is accused of slapping, choking, and smothering her own son.

“Investigation revealed that on several occasions Martin was present during incidents in which a child was abused by Nichols, and failed to intervene,” said East Lyme police.

Martin was arrested on Friday. He was charged with risk of injury to a child.

Police said Martin was released on a $50,000 bond.

