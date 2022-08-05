Punitive damages to be settled in Alex Jones’ Texas case today

WATERBURY, CT (WFBS) – Known conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was ordered to pay $4.1 million to the families of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

A Texas jury came to the decision on Thursday.

The conservative talk show host claimed multiple times the 2012 school shooting in Newtown that left 26 people dead was not real.

After a brief delay, jury selection for his Connecticut court proceedings is scheduled to resume on Tuesday.

Even though Thursday was a win for the parents of Jessie Lewis, who died in the shooting, they said it will never erase what they’ve endured.

“I can’t even describe the last 9 and a half years of the living hell that I and others have had to endure because of the negligence and recklessness of Alex Jones,” said Neil Heslin, Jessie Lewis’s father.

The Infowars show host repeatedly claimed the shooting was staged.

On the witness stand, however, he flipped his narrative.

“It’s 100 percent real,” Jones said. “I think Sandy Hook happened and I think it’s a terrible event. "

The case marked the first time Jones was held financially liable for his infamously false claims.

Jones had said the massacre never happened and called the parents of the victims “crisis actors.” Prosecutors argued that he profited off his deep spread conspiracy theories.

A bombshell revelation rocked the proceedings this week when lawyers for the victim’s family revealed that Jones’s attorney accidentally sent them text messages Jones had previously denied existed.

“Mr. Jones, in discovery, you were asked, ‘do you have Sandy Hook text messages on your phone?’ And you said ‘no. Correct? You said that under oath,’” the prosecution’s attorney said.

“I was mistaken,” Jones replied. “I was mistaken. You got the messages right there.”

“You know what perjury is right?” the attorney continued.

At one point, an attorney for Jones asked jurors to award the parents of Jessie Lewis only $1.

Friday, the court will settle on an amount for punitive damages.

