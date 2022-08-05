Something’s Cooking: Edd’s Place

WESTBROOK, CT (WFSB) - A Westbrook business owner says music sent her around the country, but food brought her back to Connecticut.

In this week’s Something’s Cooking, Eyewitness News visits Edd’s Place, a rockin’ riverside restaurant.

Liz Wood made incredible music while living in Los Angeles and Austin.

Now she’s back in her home state creating different types of masterpieces.

“It’s like looking at my food you can sort of see my life story a little bit as far as cooking,” said Liz.

Liz returned to Connecticut during the height of the pandemic and bought Edd’s Place, a small restaurant with big, beautiful water views.

“I think when I was young and moved away I just wanted to get out of here but knowing how much people really really care about me and everyone who lives here that is something you don’t get,” Liz said.

Liz updated Edd’s menu with a few dishes she picked up during her travels.

Her fish tacos would fit right in at a fancy California restaurant: crunchy cod with mango, topped with their signature special dressing.

But if you prefer a more down-home style flavor profile, don’t worry Liz has you covered.

Her Lone Star State inspired fried chicken and biscuit sandwich became an immediate top seller.

“I brought it in from Texas and I don’t know it’s going crazy,” said Liz.

But Liz also stays in touch with her Connecticut roots.

Her mom used to own a bakery in North Haven and Liz celebrates that family history in a delicious way with an extensive baked good section.

Liz loves making food and music because they both are an outlet to express her creativity and connect with people on an emotional level.

“Leaving to move to LA and then to Austin, that’s where I found that connection to back home was when I would cook,” Liz said.

