State announces website and hotline for information on abortion services

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – State leaders announced a new website and hotline that will help people who are looking for information on abortion services in Connecticut.

Governor Ned Lamont announced the new resources following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Officials said starting Friday, people can call 1-866-CTCHOICE (1-866-282-4642) or visit portal.ct.gov/reproductiverights for information on reproductive rights and providers in Connecticut.

“Despite the Supreme Court’s radical decision to strip the right of individuals to make their own reproductive healthcare decisions, the State of Connecticut will never stand between you and your doctor,” said Lamont. “If you are ready to have a family, we want you to you have access to the healthcare you need, and if for any reason you need abortion services, we support you and we want to make sure you can find the healthcare you need as easily as possible. That’s why setting up this hotline and website is a priority for me and my team.”

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.