17th annual Taste of the Caribbean Arts and Jerk Festival takes place in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Hartford riverfront is feeling just like the Caribbean.

On top of these hot temperatures, it is also the 17th annual Taste of the Caribbean Arts and Jerk Festival.

There are dozens of food vendors. Many are local from Hartford while others from New York and Boston.

They are selling jerk chicken, jerk wings, Jamaican drinks, and more.

“I am serving jerk chicken, jerk pork, jerk salmon, roast corn, jerk wings, and Jamaican drinks,” said Shawn McDonald, Jerk shack Parkville Market.

Jamaica is not only represented tonight, there are vendors representing Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, and Puerto Rico.

“It’s a free event for everyone. It’s not just about food it’s about the taste of the islands. So we give you food we give you entertainment. We give you everything that tells you what the island is about,” said Melinda Debeatham, President of The Taste of the Caribbean Arts & Culture.

The festival will be happening until 9 pm.

