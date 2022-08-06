Milford Police: four juveniles arrested after robbery spree

MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this morning at BJ’s in North Haven, a female was pumping gas when four suspects got into her vehicle, a Volkswagen Atlas, and drove off.

An unmarked vehicle containing members of a regional task force located the Volkswagen a short time later and followed it into Milford, according to Police.

The Volkswagen went to Mobil on the Run on Boston Post Rd, and drove up to a female pumping gas.

Police say one suspect exited the Volkswagen and got into a vehicle with a female and her children. The female dropped her phone which the suspect proceeded to steal, gets back in the Volkswagen, and leaves the parking lot.

The Volkswagen then entered the parking lot of Costco on Boston Post Rd and parked one row away from a female that was unloading groceries into her car.

One suspect exited the Volkswagen, walked over, and stole the female’s purse from inside her vehicle,

Police say the suspect then got back in the Volkswagen and left the parking lot.

According to police, the Volkswagen then entered the Walmart parking lot where all four occupants exited and entered Walmart.

Milford Police were contacted and responded.

Walmart was temporarily shut down to incoming customers until the suspects left the store.

Police say officers were stationed at all exits of the parking lot with stop sticks, but the suspects drove over the curb to get out of the parking lot.

The Volkswagen was followed by the unmarked vehicle and no pursuit ensued.

Surrounding agencies were notified of the incident.

The Volkswagen headed towards Orange and struck a vehicle in the area of Boston Post Road and Woodruff Rd.

The Volkswagen continued into Orange where it struck another vehicle and eventually became disabled.

All four suspects jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

Three suspects were located behind Colony Hardware on Lambert Rd and one suspect was located in the area of Porch and Patio on Boston Post Rd, according to police.

All four suspects arrested were identified as juveniles and are currently in custody.

The Volkswagen was recovered from the BJ’s incident, the cell phone was recovered from the Mobil on the Run incident, and the purse was recovered from the Costco incident.

