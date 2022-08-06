One dies after bar fight leads to shooting in East Haven

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A bar fight in East Haven turned deadly after a person was shot Saturday morning.

Police were called to Bullseye Billiards on 655 Main Street on the report of a shooting.

Police found that the shooting was the result of a physical altercation that took place inside the bar.

According to police reports two people were shot and both were transported to Yale New Haven Hospital.

One of the victims died in the hospital a short time later.

Police say the scene on 655 Main Street is still active and ask anyone who might have witnessed the shooting to call detectives at (203) 468-3820.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for the latest updates.

